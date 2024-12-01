Lioness season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The epic finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Lioness season 2 episode 8 on Paramount+ next week, there is one big thing to know: This is the finale! Whatever happens here is going to be epic in scope and perhaps has global repercussions. Basically, almost everything that we’ve seen all season is leading up to this.

So, will there be a cliffhanger? It is possible in theory, but we do not necessarily think that the show is built to produce that sort of thing. Personally, we believe that the more likely scenario here is that the final episode simply produces something that ties up loose ends, but also leaves the door open for another chapter in some form.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Hupda7jjhvSoQg6oCJgWt?si=6a6a7606df994c56

Below, you can see the Lioness season 2 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Operation Sky Hawk is a go as Kaitlyn and Westfield pressure Pablo to side with them.

Of course, we understand that the stakes may not be the same for Kaitlyn as some of the people on the ground but at this point, we do think it is important to remember here that there are some careers on the line. She has put a lot of stock in both this program and Joe’s work, and that isn’t something that you can just randomly forget about now.

As for everyone else, that is where we think anyone could die at any given moment. One of the things that we have certainly come to understand with Taylor Sheridan shows is that anything can happen at just about any point. Characters can come and go.

As for the state of a season 3…

Well, let’s just say that nothing is altogether official yet. However, at the same time we would be shocked if something like this does not happen.

