Lioness season 2 ratings further push potential season 3

Based on the current state of Lioness season 2 and its performance on Paramount+, one thing is abundantly clear: Taylor Sheridan is having a great year.

After all, consider the fact here that Landman got off to a great start, Tulsa King is close to a two-season renewal, and the fifth and potentially final season of Yellowstone is currently on the air. Now, we can tell you that the Zoe Saldana military drama should be pretty darn close at this point to getting a renewal for something more. How can it not based on the numbers?

According to a report coming in right now from The Wrap, the season 2 premiere has drawn more than 12.4 million global multiplatform viewers so far, a really impressive total given that military-themed shows do not often perform well in international markets. However, the star power here could serve as a tremendous boost to Lioness, as could the strong reaction to the first season — one of the best things that Sheridan has created since joining the TV world.

Of course, Paramount+ does not have to rush into some sort of renewal here with this show and while that would be nice, we understand that there is a process that they may prefer to let play out here. You have to make sure all the talent is on board and that there is a further story to tell. For the time being, though, we do tend to think that this is one of those series that could theoretically go on forever, at least so long as the performance stays this strong.

Here is the craziest thing about where things currently stand: It actually feels like viewers are still discovering this show, which is rare for a series with big names.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lioness right now, including what else lies ahead

What do you think about Lioness season 2 so far, and do you want to see a season 3 transpire?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







