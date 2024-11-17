Lioness season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Chaos at the Carrillo estate

As you prepare to see Lioness season 2 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week, is this the story you’ve been waiting for?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that on paper here, the simple answer to what we are saying is a clear and abundant “yes.” After all, this episode (titled “2381”) is going to be what allows us to really see the Carrillo family estate and with that, more of what is happening with Josie’s mission. Can she be trusted? Will she actually go about the mission in the way in which Joe wants? That remains to be seen.

For now, what we can really do here is just set the stage courtesy of the full Lioness season 2 episode 6 synopsis right now:

Events come to a head at the Carrillo estate faster than expected; Josie makes her move.

What does the title mean?

Well, let’s just note that 2381 can be a code for treason, which is the inherent risk at the forefront of this mission. Joe pressed Josie time and time again on if she loves her country, and we do think that to a certain extent, she does! However, loving her country does not going to mean that it will suddenly be easy to execute some of the big plans that are being presented now. Odds are, we’re also not going to get a lot of closure within this next episode either.

We understand that there are only three more episodes left on Lioness season 2 and yet, there are going to be some huge events from here on out. The only thing that we can say here is to go ahead and prepare for almost anything. One of the real strengths of this show has long been its ability to throw all sorts of twists and turns at you.

