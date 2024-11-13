Lioness season 2: Laysla De Oliveira on Cruz return

It may have taken some time, but on this past episode of Lioness season 2, we had a chance to see the return of Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz! We know that there may have been questions as to what Taylor Sheridan took his time, but in some ways, it allowed a refresh of the character’s story and to have her in a rather compelling place.

Basically, Cruz has still been doing missions in her own way since everything that happened at the end of last season with Aaliyah and her father; however, they have also been ones where the lines of morality we pretty clear. Now, she could be getting into a spot that is a lot more compromising and full of gray areas, given that she is meant to watch over Josie, the newest operative who is set to infiltrate her own family to decimate their operation. If things go wrong, Cruz could have to take her out — and we probably do not need to sit here and tell you why this could be a pretty massive problem.

While De Oliveira has not shared too much in terms of specific quotes about her return to the series as of yet, she did post a number of behind-the-scenes images on Instagram this week while noting that it “feels good” to be back around her Lioness family. We do tend to think that her story will be pretty pivotal through the rest of the season.

Is Aaliyah ever going to return? We wish we knew the answer to that and while we think it could happen at some point, clearly this is a story that Taylor Sheridan is storing somewhere in his back pocket. Maybe it is being saved as a cliffhanger, or something else further down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lioness now, including other intel on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the rest of Lioness season 2 for Cruz?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







