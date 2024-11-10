Lioness season 2 episode 5 spoilers: How is Joe torn?

As you prepare to see Lioness season 2 episode 5 over on Paramount+ next week, do you want to learn more all about it? “Shatter the Moon” is the title here, and it is one that will not only escalate things, but also do them rather quickly.

After all, consider the following here first and foremost: We are already at the halfway point of the season! There are only four episodes to go, and you have to imagine that each one of them is going to get bigger and crazier than ever before. For everyone involved, that is a problem as they are taking on a mission that is pretty darn perilous … and there is also no guarantee of a good outcome at the end of it.

Below, you can check out the full Lioness season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

The warehouse discovery rattles the team; Joe is torn between two urgent missions.

Obviously, this does not represent the streaming service giving a lot away in regards to what lies ahead, but did you really expect for them to? They’ve done so well when it comes to keeping secrets that we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that they would try to do that again here. The thing with Joe is that if she is torn in two different directions, is there any chance that she can actually do either job altogether effectively? It is something that you do have to wonder about, at least for the time being.

In the end, the one simple thing that we’ll say here is that Lioness is exactly the sort of show that tends to get crazier and crazier as time goes on, and you can never quite predict where it ends…

