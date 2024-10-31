Lioness season 2: Nicole Kidman on Kaitlyn’s ‘superpower’

As you do get yourselves prepared to see Lioness season 2 episode 3 arrive on Paramount+ this weekend, why not hear from Nicole Kidman? While Kaitlyn may not always have the most screen time per episode, she is often at the forefront of what is actually going on.

After all, Kaitlyn helps to oversee much of the work that Joe does within the program, and she also recognizes the wear and tear that it places on her. Yet, at the same time the job often comes first and she is more aware of that than almost anyone.

If you head over to the official Lioness Instagram page, you can see a video in which Kidman expresses that Kaitlyn’s “superpower” is really her ability to compartmentalize, often at times in the moment. She can recognize that Joe is struggling and yet, needs to know if she’s still capable of doing her job. She’s not there to be a source of empathy much of the time.

As we move into the rest of season 2, of course Joe is going to be tested; yet, we tend to think that with her new recruit Josie, she has already proven that she is more than up for the task. How else would you describe that tense introduction, one where Joe presses her to say, repeatedly, just how much she loves her country? Joe also has to know how to compartmentalize in her own way, given that we’ve seen so much of her personal live and there is a cognizance that she can’t bring the stress of the job back home. She has to understand there are ways to turn the switch off.

Of course, doing that is infinitely easier said than done — and we also tend to think that it will be a big narrative push through much of the rest of the season.

Related – Learn more now about what is ahead as we prepare for Lioness season 2 episode 3

What are you currently the most eager to see moving into Lioness season 2 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







