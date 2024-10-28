Lioness season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The Joe, Josie dynamic

What lies ahead on Lioness season 2 episode 3? We know that there are opportunities for a number of surprises, and that includes for Josie. This is someone we are still getting to know thanks to her becoming a part of the Lioness program and yet, we can be assured that she is going to be tested a million times over. Isn’t this what the show does best the vast majority of the time? We would argue so, at least!

Through the first two episodes, we saw Josie introduced to Joe, who had about as dynamic and dramatic of an arrival as you could have hoped. She made Josie insist that she loved her country as she prepared for a pretty brutal mission coming up.

Now, you may think that we are building towards a pretty predictable military-drama story for these characters — it is easy to imagine that. However, if there is one thing we should caution you on at present, it is that this show loves its surprises — why would we think anything different from them now?

Speaking to TV Insider, Genesis Rodriguez (who plays Josie) explained her on-screen dynamic with Zoe Saldana, plus what else may be coming down the road:

It’s a wonderful dynamic that me and Zoe had. I’ve admired Zoe for so many years that to be able to share the scenes, the screen with her any time and you know, they say never to meet your idols. But let me tell you, I love her so much. She was my idol, and I love her so much more now because of the way that she is off-screen, she’s a generous human being and then she’s like that in the scene as well. So again, you can’t replicate that kind of chemistry. And as far as the season, the greatest thing about Taylor Sheridan is the plot twists and what we don’t know. So you really have to just tune in and see what happens in this season because you will not expect what is coming at you.

At some point, we certainly do think that Cruz will be involved — it is just a matter of how producers manage to make that happen…

