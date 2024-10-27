Lioness season 2 episode 2: Where is Cruz, Laysla De Oliveira?

We absolutely believe that Lioness season 2 episode 2 did a great job of setting the stage for the story to come, especially for Joe. However, at the same time did it really give us everything that we could have possibly wanted? Let’s just say, at least for now, that this was hardly the case.

After all, one of the biggest points of curiosity for the Paramount+ show continues to be the status of Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz, who was the focal point for most of season 1. However, for the first two episodes of season 2, she was decidedly absent. Her whereabouts and her story still remain a huge mystery that needs to be unraveled and resolved.

So, what can we actually say about this at the moment? It’s rather simple: Cruz is coming, but it is clear that Taylor Sheridan has no problem making us wait for a while to see what is going on with her. There is, after all, a big chance that the character is involved in one of the bigger twists of the entire season — if you are the producers, is that something that you are going to be that eager to show off in advance here? That could be one of the things that we are bearing witness to.

Given that Laysla is still a part of the credits Lioness and remains a series regular, the most important thing to note here is simply that there are still some huge plans in store for her.

Our advice? Be patient, but also recognize that the story could go in almost any direction with her. She was ready to quit the program at the end of last season, especially after being a part of such a heartbreaking situation with Aaliyah. Reflecting on that almost certainly takes its toll.

Related – Get some more news now regarding Lioness, including what else could be coming up

What do you most want to see happen with Cruz moving into Lioness season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







