Lioness season 2 episode 3 air date, Paramount+ schedule

After the big two-part premiere event today, it makes sense to want the Lioness season 2 episode 3 air date. Not only that, but what will the remainder of the schedule look like?

If you have a lot of questions about what the future holds, we more than understand! The good news, at least to us, is that Paramount+ is making this show into a slow burn and they have no real plan to burn off these stories right away. Episode 3 of the new season airs in a week, and you will get one installment every seven days as we move forward. There are eight episodes this season, which is the same number as what we had in season 1.

If you can look below, you can check out the full Lioness season 2 episode 3 synopsis with a little more insight on “Along Came a Spider”:

Kaitlyn works to drum up support for their plan; Lioness training begins for Captain Josie Carrillo.

If there’s one thing we know about this show…

Well, let’s go ahead and make it clear that it morphs and changes better than almost any other show out there. Where things stand right now is almost certainly not where they are going to be at any other point down the road, so let’s not draw too many assumptions.

Where this show really shines is actually when it comes to getting into the heads of a lot of these characters. In season 1, we saw Cruz slowly start to understand the moral complications of her job, and how almost nothing was anywhere near as close to cut-and-dry as it seemed. As we move deeper into this season, we tend to think that Josie is going to encounter more of that — and there are probably a few more twists coming up along the way as well.

Related – Get some more discussion right now when it comes to Lioness season 2 right away

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other information on what else is ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







