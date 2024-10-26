Lioness season 2 premiere: Zoe Saldaña on possible Cruz return

In just a matter of hours, the long-awaited Lioness season 2 premiere is going to arrive on Paramount+ — so what is ahead?

Well, there are some things that are a given heading into this new chapter of the story, including the notion of there being some brand-new objective that Zoe Saldaña’s needs to accomplish. We tend to imagine that she will find a new operative, help to train them, and then eventually hope for success.

However, we should not forget about Cruz at the same time … right? We’ve written about this already, but Laysla De Oliveira is still a part of the series. However, Paramount+ has been hesitant to promote her appearance in any aspect. Based on what Zoe had to say to TV Insider, this is very-much a deliberate choice:

Cruz was ready to leave. I am not saying she’s coming back. It’s going to be a surprise that we are holding until the very last minute, for the sake of the fans. There are a lot of similarities that Joe sees between her and Cruz but it’s things that Joe used to be. Cruz is a strong-willed character who truly believes in her unit and in people. Sometimes that compels her to question the mission and how far she will go to get it executed. Joe made peace with that a while back.

Just remember this for a moment: The last time that we saw Cruz aboard the show, she had to confront the cost of her mission — which was pretty clearly the end of her relationship with Aaliyah. There is no indication that Stephanie Nur is returning as that character — while it would be great, we also do not want to get our hopes up too high, only for them to be shattered down the road.

