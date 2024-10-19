Lioness season 2: First details on premiere, episode 2

Can you believe that in just over a week, the premiere of Lioness season 2 is going to arrive on Paramount+? It has been a long wait, but it is almost over and with that, we are going to get to see the next chapter of Joe’s story.

Of course, as fun as that may be, we recognize fully that there are still some specifics we’re still eager to have. The streaming service is starting to give us more, but additional questions do remain.

For the time being, let’s just share not only the synopsis for the premiere, but also episode 2 at the same time. (Remember that both episodes are going to be available come October 27.)

Season 2 episode 1, “Beware the Old Soldier” – Joe, Kyle and the QRF team embark on a timely extraction after a high-ranking government official is kidnapped by a cartel.

Season 2 episode 2, “I Love My Country” – After a new Lioness is identified, Joe and her team travels to Iraq to close the asset.

The biggest question that remains?

Where in the world is Cruz? She has barely been featured in anything for the upcoming season and yet, Laysla De Oliveira has still been listed as a cast member. The actress was also in Texas for the bulk of production earlier this year, so we don’t think this is just some small appearance.

If we did have to throw out some sort of theory as to what is happening here, we’d point to the simple idea that the producers are saving her. After the tumultuous end to season 1, there are going to be some inevitable questions about her allegiances and what she will be fighting for from here on out. We welcome that, just as we would an Aaliyah return if there is ever some sort of way to make that happen.

