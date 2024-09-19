Lioness season 2 trailer: Where is Cruz?

In the wake of Lioness season 2 premiering on Paramount+ next month, we have a brand-new trailer. Is it a cause for excitement? Yes, but at the same time it does leave you with some major questions.

Take one of the big ones for the time being: Where in the world is Cruz? We should go ahead and note that Laysla De Oliveira is still a part of the series, so don’t assume that she is just gone from this world. However, she is not front and center at all in the latest trailer, which you can see here.

To get a few more details about the season, take a look below:

LIONESS features a star-studded cast, including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, and Oscar and Emmy winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

In season two, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. The series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

So, where is Cruz?

We wonder if the program has sent her undercover to work on something — or, she has left it altogether and is off somewhere looking for Aaliyah. We know that she felt emotionally and morally compromised after being ordered to take out Aaliyah’s father, and this means that there could be some really tricky and super-complicated stuff coming as a result. Her story was the best thing about season 1 and while we think that Joe’s story could still be interest, we cannot help but wanting a substantial Cruz update here.

Related – Get some more news now related to Lioness season 2, including the exact premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







