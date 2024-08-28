Lioness season 2 premiere date revealed by Paramount+

We have some great news to share today when it comes to Lioness season 2 at Paramount+, and 100% it is taking us by surprise!

After all, we had long assumed that due to the rather crowded schedule for Taylor Sheridan shows coming up, we’d be stuck waiting until 2025 to see the next chapter premiere. That is turning out to not be the case. Instead, you are going to see the show come back on Sunday, October 27, where the first two episodes are going to be streaming.

Want to know more about what the future holds for Lioness season 2? Well, let’s start by sharing some official details courtesy of Paramount+ right now.

From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller is currently filming in Texas. LIONESS features a star-studded cast, including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, and Oscar and Emmy winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.

What is happening with Cruz?

That is really the big mystery right now. De Oliveira is still a big part of the show and yet, she’s not really mentioned as a part of the central storyline. Cruz wanted to leave the program after the heartbreaking end to season 1, so did she do that? Or, is she going to be out there trying to track down Aaliyah? We are so excited to dive more into this.

