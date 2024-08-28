Lioness season 2 spoilers: Who is Josie? Meet new character

If you have been following many of our updates as of late for Lioness season 2, then you may know the show is in production. If you want to get it back soon, we don’t blame you at all!

Luckily, we are at least getting a few more details here and there for what lies ahead, and that includes learning today about a new character entering the fold here in Josie.

According to a new report from People Magazine, Genesis Rodriguez is joining the show as Captain Josephina Carillo (or the aforementioned Josie for short), described as “a fierce and dedicated helicopter pilot.”

Speaking to the outlet about the new addition, here is what star Zoe Saldaña had to say:

“She is sweet, kind, and so professional. When you speak to her, there’s just this light to her spirit that makes everyone smile around her … I’ve known Genesis for a long time. I am a fan of her work and most of all, my family and I have been a fan of her father’s [José Luis Rodriguez] music since birth. It’s been an honor working with her.”

So what is coming up for Zoe’s character of Joe, who certainly went through a lot during the first season? Well, she had a lot to share on that subject, as well:

“Joe is taking time off, which is what she wanted … She is spending time mending her marriage and rehabilitating her relationship with her daughter. She’s just spending time with her family… Joe and Neal are in a really good place at the start of the season.”

Obviously, we do still have a lot of questions about what lies ahead for Cruz, given that Laysla De Oliveira’s character has not been discussed that much. Remember, though, that at the end of season 1, Cruz was ready to abandon the program altogether. What could end up bringing her back?

