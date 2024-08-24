Lioness season 2 premiere date: The perfect timing

Is there a perfect time for Paramount+ to announce a Lioness season 2 premiere date? We don’t think that it is too early to wonder about this, and for a few different reasons.

For starters, remember that the Laysla De Oliveira – Zoe Saldana series is very much deep into production on its new batch of episodes, and we are hoping that before too long, everyone will start winding it down. This would then mean that the series will enter post-production and hopefully, in the months that follow we will get to see the show back.

Based on production timelines alone, we do think that it makes a good bit of sense for Lioness to be coming on the air at some point in January. If that happens, then you can easily argue that the perfect time to announce a premiere date is late October / early November. What would then be smart about that is that you could attach an announcement to either the season 2 finale of Tulsa King or the series premiere of Land Man, a new show that is starring Billy Bob Thornton.

No matter how Paramount+ promotes the second season of Lioness, we don’t think it is smart to keep it on the shelf for long. It has already been off the air for a good while, and we do also think it is better received than many of the other shows in the Sheridan umbrella. We’ll say that for us personally, the first season was an excellent journey — where the show started was certainly not where it ended, and it proved to be dramatic, action-packed, and then also unpredictable in a lot of the best ways. Let’s just hope that from here on out, it is going to be able to keep up momentum.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lioness now, including a behind-the-scenes tease from Nicole Kidman

What are you most excited to see moving into Lioness season 2 when it airs on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







