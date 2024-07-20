Lioness season 2 spoilers: Nicole Kidman’s new BTS tease

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, filming for Lioness season 2 is currently underway and of course, there is a lot to prepare for!

One thing that we are especially excited about for now is the fact that Nicole Kidman has officially made her way back on set, and there is a lot to be excited about with that! She recently wrapped up the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers and now, there’s a chance to see her back in this world as well.

While there may or may not be any context when it comes to her new post on Instagram, you can see her sporting a cowboy hat behind the scenes of the show in Texas. This is where season 2 is currently in production, and has been for a little while. Even though Kidman is one of the main cast members, there’s a chance that she may not be required to be on set for an enormous amount of time depending on how a lot of her scenes were shot. That was one of the obvious things about her story arc in season 1, and we’ll have to wait and see how that is carried into things moving forward.

The real mystery at the heart of the new season ultimately has less to do with Kidman and instead, is a little bit more about what is going to happen with Cruz moving forward. After what happened with Aaliyah’s father, it felt like she wanted nothing to do with the program. Is there a way to get her back? (Also, it remains to be seen whether or not we are going to see Aaliyah back this season at all — a tough pill to swallow given how incredible her arc was in season 1.)

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Lioness, including when more of the show could premiere

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







