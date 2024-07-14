Lioness season 2 premiere date: Before or after 1923?

At this particular point in time, some of the release schedule for Taylor Sheridan’s various shows at Paramount+ is starting to take shape. Where does this leave Lioness season 2? Well, that’s a fun thing to consider at present!

First and foremost, remember that the next batch of episodes has been in the midst of filming for a little while now, and because of that, you can make the case that it will easily be ready to premiere moving into the start of the new year. For the time being, the presence of other Sheridan-produced shows on the schedule makes us think we will be waiting for a little while to see it. Remember that Mayor of Kingstown is currently on, Tulsa King premieres in September, and then you will see Land Man and Yellowstone both back in November. There’s not room for a lot else until at least January.

So is there a chance that 1923 season 2 is going to be coming before Lioness? That is at least one debate that the Paramount folks may be having at the moment. The former show is so popular that there may be a real desire to get episodes out there and sooner rather than later. However, this is where we remind you that the prequel only recently started production and because of that, it may be taking a while to get those episodes together.

Also, Lioness is hardly some under-the-radar show. It has big named in its cast and had a first season that was absolutely outstanding. How will the producers work to keep the momentum? It is something that we’re eager to know, and we hope that we’re not stuck waiting longer than either January or February to start to get a few more answers all about it.

