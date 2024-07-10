Lioness season 2 premiere date: The impact of Landman news

When it comes to the future of Lioness season 2 over at Paramount+, there is definitely both good and bad news to share.

So, where do we start? well, the logical place is just noting that another batch of episodes absolutely is coming, and the series is currently in production! However, the latest news that we received today almost cements that you won’t see these episodes until 2025 — unless the streaming service does something to radically change their way of thinking.

Without further ado, here is just some of what we can say. Today, it was announced that another Taylor Sheridan series in Landman is poised to premiere in November. This show, set in West Texas and featuring Billy Bob Thornton among others, has been in the works for a really long time now.

So why couldn’t this show and Lioness air at the same time? We suppose that in theory it is possible, but at the same time, it would be rather atypical of Paramount to do something like this. Their goal is to retain subscribers for as long as possible, and we’re sure that they would love nothing more than to constantly have a Sheridan show on the air throughout the year. They have Mayor of Kingstown on now, and we know already that this will be leading into Tulsa King in September.

As for what the future of Joe and Cruz looks like…

The easy assumption to make here is that there will be another high-stakes mission that challenges the two of them, one that could be quite separate from what you saw the first go-around. With that, there is no guarantee that you will see Aaliyah again, which we’re sure is a disappointment for a lot of people (us included). After all, she was one of the best parts of the first season, and her relationship with Cruz was both wonderful and tragic all at once.

