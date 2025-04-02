The White Lotus season 3 finale: Mike White on possible ‘sad’ end

In just a matter of days the season 3 finale for The White Lotus is going to arrive on HBO — and let’s just say now that it will be rough.

We have known for all season long that we would lose a character (if not multiple ones) at the end of the season. However, at the same time we do tend to think some sort of comedic death is guaranteed. When you think back to what happened to both Armand and Tanya, there was a ridiculousness to them. Yet, here we are talking about a massive shooting that has a totally different vibe to it. Could there be some dark comedy? Sure, but that is far from guaranteed.

Speaking as a part of an elaborate oral history to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Mike White had the following to say about what is going to be coming:

It’s an hour and a half. It’s kind of epic. As a filmmaker, it’s probably the piece of work that I’m like, “I can’t believe I did that.” … My hope is that it’ll feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a “What the f—?” sad, but people are going to have a million different opinions. You just hope you stick the landing.

The fact that it is sad at all makes us nervous. We know that there has been foreshadowing for ages that Chelsea could die but at the same time, we do tend to think that Rick is as much of a target. Elsewhere, you could be concerned for Belinda if Greg decides to send people after her. Or, could absolute chaos happen with the Ratliff family? It does feel possible…

