The White Lotus season 3 episode 8 (finale) promo: Answers?

Are you ready to dive into The White Lotus season 3 episode 8? In just six days, the epic finale is going to arrive on HBO. What is going to happen here?

Well, first and foremost, it does feel abundantly clear at this point that the finale is going to give us answers and that really, it has to. Personally, it is our feeling that we are going to learn about the shooting for sure and beyond just that, who could be dead. The promo does 100% confirm that at least one person is going to be carried off in a body-bag, and you can say that with the utmost confidence.

So when it comes to who will actually die at this point, there are a few different options at play. If we are talking about someone who is going to just get shot, there has been foreshadowing to that all season. The finale promo shows her and Rick reuniting, but is that something that is going to happen for a long period of time? This remains to be seen, but we are concerned. It also does feel currently possible that we could be seeing a situation here where Gaitok ends up shooting someone on accident, or even taking out one of the robbers now that we know that Valentin and his friends are seemingly front and center there.

As for what else is in the promo…

Well, it does seem as though Belinda and Zion are going to negotiate further beyond what we saw at the house in episode 7. It is a difficult thing to do in a lot of ways, since you run the risk that you are going to be killed if you push too hard…

