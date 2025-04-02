The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now officially into the month of April, now feels like the perfect time to wonder: Where is the good news on The Gilded Age season 3?

The first thing that we should really note here is that by all accounts, the period drama is going to be coming on at some point after The Last of Us season 2 wraps. That show is slated to start a week from Sunday. Because of that, there is a chance that we could revisit the Russell family, Ada, Agnes, and more by the time we get around to June. If you are HBO, it may make some sense to not release the show around Memorial Day but after that? Let’s just say that everything here is fair game.

So as we move forward here, is there a very good chance that more news is going to be revealed this month? In a word, yes. We are pretty darn psyched to see what is announced and beyond that, whether or not some new footage is going to be revealed.

We have said this before but in general, one of the most exciting things about the third season is the opportunity that it provides to see a complete and total role-reversal when it comes to the financial situation of Ada and Agnes. How are the two going to handle that? Or, is there a chance that the two of them are going to fall back into some old habits? For the time being, this is absolutely something that you have to wonder about — at least for the time being. We just hope that the show is as messy and as entertaining as we got over the course of season 2.

