The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting more news about The Gilded Age season 3, including a premiere date, in the near future? It goes without saying that it would be nice to have it, especially since we do have a relative timeframe at this point as to when we’re poised to get it.

Want to know more? Well, let us begin with a reminder that HBO has already noted that the next version of the period drama is going to be coming out at some point after The Last of Us. With that in mind, we do think that summer is the most-likely window, and we are anticipating it in June or July prior to the Mark Ruffalo series Task or the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Just by virtue of what we have said above alone, we do think that there is a reasonably good chance that you get more news on the show’s future sooner rather than later, though we would also note that this is far from assured. The only thing that we can guarantee right now is that you are going to have a chance to learn something more on The Gilded Age before the spring is over. The only way that doesn’t happen is if HBO radically changes their mind for whatever reason.

What is the story going to be this time around?

Well, a lot of it is going to begin with what happened at the end of season 2, namely when it comes to the rather crazy situation that unfolded with Ada and Agnes. They are going to be experiencing a total role reversal and watching how the two of them react to that should honestly prove to be incredibly entertaining. Also, what is Bertha’s big pursuit going to be here on the other side of the opera storyline?

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 when it arrives?

Have any particular story hopes? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a number of other updates on the way.

