The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A big HBO tease

While there may not technically be a premiere date yet for The Gilded Age season 3 at HBO, there is still more news to report! If nothing else, we have a sense of where the network wants to place it on the calendar, and that is a worthy start to a lot of other conversations worth having.

In a new interview with Deadline (which came in conjunction with The White Lotus premiering on Sunday), HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi certainly did a lot to suggest that you are going to be seeing the period drama back at some point in the late spring / early summer, following The Last of Us season:

“[After The White Lotus] we go into The Last of Us; we have a lot to say and do with Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal as well as Kaitlyn Dever and some other new players in the cast … And then we roll into Julian Fellowes’ Gilded Age. Then, Task, Brad Ingelsby’s new show that’s for the fall, which is incredibly exciting.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

So what is the story of season 3 going to be?

Will, Orsi indicated strongly that relationship drama is going to be front and center, for better or worse, entering the next chapter of the story:

“I think, broadly, it’s an interesting way in which we’ve explored that era of how divorce came to the forefront in United States relationships … I think that there’s a conversation to be had about arranged marriages, and if it doesn’t necessarily work, what divorce looks like in that time, and what that bodes for society. And then whether you’re accepted in society or not, based on a divorce.”

Does that sound happy? Not exactly, but it could be fascinating to still watch and we’re eager to see where things go. Meanwhile, we already know that the Ada – Agnes story could be both fascinating and also full of fire from start to finish.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Gilded Age now, including more discussion on the future

What are you the most excited to see at this point heading into The Gilded Age season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







