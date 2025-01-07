The Gilded Age season 3 filming: When is it wrapping up?

Just in case you were wondering as to when filming for The Gilded Age season 3 was going to officially wrap up, we now have an answer!

Speaking to TV Insider, a source at HBO has officially confirmed that work on the Christine Baranski – Cynthia Nixon period drama is going to be done before we get to the end of the month. Work was underway for some time in the second half of 2024, and we know the network wants to get it out there for viewers before the end of the year and for good reason. Just think of what the show is looking to bring to the table!

After all, remember here that at the end of season 2, there were some stories that made us immediately excited to dive more into. Take, for starters, what could be coming when it comes to Bertha Russell. Is she going to find something beyond the opera? Meanwhile, we also are eager what the role reversal between Ada and Agnes is going to look like, as there is almost infinite potential to expore some different character dynamics there — and why wouldn’t you want to learn more about where things stand moving forward?

While we recognize fully that The Gilded Age is not necessarily the highest-rated show that HBO has, it is one that has a great deal of significance to them. It is one that generated a lot of awards-show attention and has a pretty dedicated audience. It also does still have an upside, as there are likely people who would enjoy it who have never even heard of it for one reason or another.

