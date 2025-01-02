The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there a reasonably good chance that we are going to hear more news regarding The Gilded Age season 3, including a premiere date, this month? It is clear already that the first half of 2025 is going to be great for a number of high-profile HBO releases, whether it be The Last of Us or The White Lotus — with this in mind, it makes a measure of sense to anticipate some sort of news at least for the period drama, as well.

However, the bad news is that if you are hoping for an official premiere date to emerge this month, you are likely to be disappointed. After all, there is no real evidence that this is going to be transpiring at all.

So what can we say at the moment? Well, let’s just put it this way: We are pretty confident that you will be seeing The Gilded Age back before the year is done, especially since production started so many months ago. However, HBO may not want to commit to an exact date until they figure out where to place in a number of their other upcoming shows. Remember that they also have the Mark Ruffalo series Task and the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — some hits like Euphoria are likely to be saved until early 2026, given that production has yet to even kick off.

The best estimation, at least at the start of January here, is that you will see Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and the rest of the cast back here moving into the summer, which actually feels like a great time for a little escapism. Income inequality could be one of many central themes for this story — but don’t be surprised if sibling dynamics are high up there, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3, no matter when it airs?

