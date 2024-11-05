The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: The Good Wife alum, more join

As you prepare to see The Gilded Age season 3 arrive on HBO down the road, why not go ahead and celebrate more people on board?

According to a new report from Deadline, some of the following names are coming on board the period drama as supporting characters — and joining what already feels like one of the biggest casts known to mankind.

Dylan Baker – The former The Good Wife star is taking on here the part of Dr. Logan, “a family doctor who treats a number of high society families.” (Another star of the CBS series in Christine Baranski is also in the cast.)

Kate Baldwin – The Broadway actress is playing Nancy Adams Bell, the older sister of John Adams.

Michael Cumpsty – The Severance actor is “Lord Mildmay, a British nobleman who comes to dine at Sidmouth Castle.” (What is a Julian Fellowes show without British noblemen?)

John Ellison Conlee – John is a veteran of another HBO show in Boardwalk Empire. Here, he is playing Weston, a “successful, educated, and polished businessman.”

Bobby Steggert – He knows a few things about period shows before from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and here he is the famed artist John Singer Sargent, “who has just begun his career painting the great ladies of society.”

Hannah Shealy – Finally, the relative newcomer is poised to play “Charlotte Astor, the married daughter of Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), recently returned from an eventful trip abroad.”

Just from all of this info alone, we are more convinced than ever that The Gilded Age is looking to paint as vast and panoramic a picture as possible of high society, and we imagine that each one of the characters are going to bring something reasonably unique to the table. Or, at the very least, that’s what we hope.

