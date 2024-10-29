The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: The perfect launchpad

We know that The Gilded Age season 3 is coming — it is really just a matter of when. The good news is that filming is underway; however, the bad news is that there is still some time to go between now and when the show will actually be back!

Why is that, well, there are really a couple of different, quite-practical reasons. First and foremost, you have the simple issue here of post-production needing to be done once these episodes are wrapped. Also, HBO already has some other shows on the calendar. Both The White Lotus and The Last of Us are set to be coming in the first half of next year — will either one of them be used as a launching pad for the period drama? There is a good case to be made for it.

Honestly, we’d love to say which one of those shows will be used to unveil either a trailer or a premiere date for The Gilded Age, given that season 3 could air either in the summer or the fall of next year. However, it really depends on the order in which they air! HBO does have a history of using one show in order to launch others, and that’s not something we tend to think will change anytime soon. It is a way to boost attention and awareness of a show from the start and while this one does have a lot of Emmy love behind it, it still has a higher ceiling to reach in terms of its viewership.

If neither one of these shows ends up being a proper springboard, look to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. There is a world in which this Game of Thrones prequel airs in the summer and during it, it sets the stage for The Gilded Age in the fall.

