The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: Show EP sets the stage

As many of you may know at this point, The Gilded Age season 3 is currently in production. Are there a lot of big stories coming up?

One of the great things that we’ve seen already with this show is just how much it has the capacity to surprise. You may think you know the direction of certain arcs and yet, at the same time it can teeter in other directions. Who expected so much of season 2 would be about the opera? It was stunning to see and yet, it also fit into the framework of history. This is a pattern that we expect to see mimicked more in the future.

For more on that, why not turn to someone who would clearly know better than anyone? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Julian Fellowes said the following about what he is thinking about moving forward:

The Gilded Age was very mixed. There were all these tremendous businesses and banks — all before there were rules governing them. It was a complete free-for-all. What I like to emphasize is that behind the ballrooms and the clothes and the carriages, these giant men with these enormous egos were doing things. They didn’t share our generation’s sentimental view. We like to spend about half of our day in tears for everyone having a terrible time. There is something about their braggadocio that I find rather appealing. It doesn’t mean I’m like them.

Given that JP Morgan is just one of the people who was cast for season 3, it does feel pretty clear that banking and enormous wealth will be explored more than ever. This was a fascinating time and honestly, not one that has been explored to death on TV already. There is a reason to hope for so much more both here and in other possible seasons.

