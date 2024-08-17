The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: Does HBO know it?

Is it really too early to be thinking about a season 3 premiere date already for The Gilded Age at HBO? Let’s just put it this way: We don’t tend to think so! This is a show that has massively increased in popularity since it started, really to the point where it feels destined to be a Sunday-night show for the rest of its run.

Also, given that production is underway now on the next batch of episodes, it does also feel like the powers-that-be are going to have some conversations of their own about when they want it back…

At the moment, here is what we will say regarding The Gilded Age. It does make some sense that HBO may be starting to narrow down potential time-frames as to when they would like to have the period drama back. However, it is hard to really imagine that they are going too far beyond that, all things considered. More than likely, a handful of other shows are slated to premiere before it including new seasons of The Last of Us and The White Lotus, which each started production far earlier in the year. To us, the biggest question is whether season 3 comes before or after the new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This may be the decision that is actively going on behind the scenes.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s also note the following: Even when the network has decided on an official premiere date here, it does not mean that they are going to clue in anyone else about it. The cast and crew often learn the same time that a lot of fans do. It is hard to imagine this changing at this point.

