The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: Series star on new phase

It is remarkable to think that we’re in the era that we are with The Gilded Age on HBO. Going into the second season, you could argue that this was very much an under-the-radar series that had no guaranteed chance of survival. Its first season aired on Monday nights and by virtue of that, it was easy to forget about it.

However, times have certainly changed since then. The show moved to Sundays for season 2, the audience grew, and it now has been nominated for a slew of Emmys. You could say now that it’s in a far better spot than ever before. The third season is currently being shot, and we anticipate getting a chance to see it back at some point moving into next year.

As exciting as this is for us, let’s just say that it is equally so for a lot of the people involved — especially thanks to where everyone is in the story. We are now multiple years deep into knowing the likes of George, Bertha, Agnes, and some other characters; by virtue of that, there is no real need for further setup! In a new interview with People Magazine, Carrie Coon explains further by saying the following:

“It’s exciting because we have dispatched with all of the exposition, and now it’s all storytelling, we don’t have to introduce anyone really anymore. And I feel that [writers] Julian [Fellows] and Sonja Warfield have really embraced our very specific pacing, which is quite breathless actually, a lot can happen in an episode.”

We are especially curious to see what is going to happen with Bertha moving into the third season, largely due to the fact that she spent so much of season 2 immersed in opera drama. Was it funny? Sure, but it’s nice to venture into new territory at times.

