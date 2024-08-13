The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: Christine Baranski’s big tease

As many of you may know already, filming for The Gilded Age season 3 has already started and with that, there’s a lot to be hyped about! We are set to get a story that will update you on the lives of the main characters … but also allow you to meet new ones as well.

For now, though, let’s just speak a little bit more about Agnes, shall we? Christine Baranski’s character is about to see her character venture into a brand-new direction, with a lot of it being tied to her massive change in her and her sister Ada’s fortunes. Now, Agnes will have to be aware that she is no longer the one in charge.

Speaking to Deadline about what lies ahead for her character, here is some of what Baranski had to say:

Well, she has to cope, doesn’t she? She’s suddenly not the head of the household, which you can tell from the way Season 2 ended, that this proud haughty lady who was used to being number one is suddenly not that. So that fall from grace and that fall from power, that’s always such a delicious thing to play, and the fall of a King is just as exciting as the rise. So it makes for a lot of humor, I think, her having to eat humble pie. It’s as eventful as Season 2, because Season 1 was largely establishing all those characters. It was a lot of exposition, but I think the reason Season 2 was so exciting to people is they were already invested in these characters, they knew the world of The Gilded Age and they were ready to go with the high drama. So that’s pretty much continuing into Season 3. It’s amazing to me how popular and how invested the public is since the second season. If you think about it, really, you could do this show for 10 years because it’s all American history and how this world was. America was changing so rapidly during these years. I mean, it could take you into the beginning of the 20th century. It’s just thrilling.

The latter part of that quote may be what gets people even more excited, if for no other reason that it allows us to think super-far ahead. Who knows if the show lasts that long, but you better believe that we are eager to find out.

