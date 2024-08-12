The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: Meet JP Morgan, more

HBO has just revealed the latest roster of big names heading into The Gilded Age season 3, and it includes someone certainly well-known from history in JP Morgan. As a matter of fact, you probably are familiar with the name at present thanks to Chase Bank.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and get to the next question that matters here in the end: Who is actually going to be playing the guy.

According to a report from Deadline, Presumed Innocent actor Bill Camp will be playing the tycoon, who is described here as a man who “finds himself at odds with George Russell (Morgan Spector) over the future of the railroad industry.” Meanwhile, former The Walking Dead actress Merritt Wever will play Monica O’Brien, the estranged sister of none other than Bertha Russell. Isn’t that going to be fun?

If all of this is not reason enough at this moment for excitement, then also go ahead and note that Andrea Martin of Evil / Only Murders in the Building is going to be Madame Dashkova, “a medium who claims to be able to commune with the dead.” (Ironically, this sounds like it could actually be a role on Evil, all things considered.)

Production is currently underway on the third season of the period drama, and our hope here of course is that there is a lot more to share about it within the relatively near future. This is a series that is certainly at a creative high point right now, thanks to all of the nominations that it received at the Emmys. Clearly, the producers are aware that this is when they should strike while the iron is hot, and get some more big names on board.

