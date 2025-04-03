Ghosts season 4 episode 18 spoilers: Fixing the trap?

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Ghosts season 4 episode 18 arrive. So what more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just note that “Smooching and Smushing” is going to have at least some sort of romantic component to it. Namely, we are talking here about a team effort to try and ensure that the ghost trap is fixed. There is an endgame here that will be especially important for Sasappis, and we will have to see just what happens from there.

Below, you can see the full Ghosts season 4 episode 18 synopsis with some other information now all about what is ahead:

“Smooching and Smushing” – Jay, Sam and the ghosts attempt to fix the ghost trap in hopes of getting Sasappis across the ghost boundary to visit his longtime crush, Shiki, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 10 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What is rather fun about this episode from our end is that in some ways, you can think of this story as a pretty perfect bookend to what we are seeing tonight. It may not be necessarily a two-parter by any means, but we do love that the producers are willing to take this much time to give a specific character this much attention. Isn’t there just a lot to be excited about there?

In general, there are a handful of stories still to come this season and beyond that, we know that there is both a season 5 as well as a season 6 on the way. You don’t have to worry about that; instead, you can just sit back and enjoy what’s ahead.

