The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: Why the huge gaps?

As some of you are almost certainly aware at this point, The Gilded Age season 3 is absolutely coming to HBO! Not only that, but the show is actively in production. This is the sort of thing that may make you wonder a rather simple thing: Why it takes so long for seasons of this show to be made.

In a way, we get it — this is a costume drama based almost entirely on scenes with people in various rooms. This is not some effects-laden spectacle like House of the Dragon, and nor is it a show that is producing 12-16 episodes. It has been almost ten months already since season 2, and there was a gap of over 21 months between the start of season 1 and season 2.

So why is this the case with The Gilded Age? Well, some of it has to do with outside forces. Take this past year, when you can easily say that the industry strikes of 2023 slowed down the process significantly. Yet, there are other factors, as well. Season 2 could have premiered earlier, but the aforementioned strikes led to HBO holding onto the episodes until a time that they would really need them on the air. Meanwhile, there were other projects that some actors were working on prior to the start of season 3. Carrie Coon had The White Lotus, while Cynthia Nixon was working on And Just Like That. Actors can only balance so much when it comes to work at any given time.

Now, also consider this — we’re also talking here about a show on HBO. These are notoriously expensive productions and while there are no huge CGI effects here, you do have a lot intricate scenes on locations with a lot of extras.

