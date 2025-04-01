Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Trevor Jackson signs on

As we get closer to the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 21, it certainly appears that another new face is slated to come on board.

So, who are we talking about here? Well, the title more or less gives that away. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, grown-ish alum Trevor Jackson is slated to appear as we move forward this season. Not only that, but he could end up being a series regular in the event that a season 22 gets ordered (which does still feel likely).

At this point there is not a lot of information about this character but in the end, can we really be surprised by that? Personally, we aren’t. The show may want to keep some big reveals for later, but it is also just easy to assume that he will be playing the part of a doctor.

In general, we would not be super-shocked if this new casting makes some people worry that another character is leaving the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but that may not be the case. After all, remember for a moment that we already lost Jake Borelli and Midori Francis this season; we could still see another go, but that’s mostly just the reality of a world in which people almost always come and go. Nothing within this world should come as a shock at this point.

Hopefully, we are going to learn something more about a Grey’s Anatomy season 22 renewal at some point over the next several weeks. We don’t want this to be a situation where we are nearing the finale and there is more or less any suspicion all about what could be coming. How would that be helpful for more or less anyone? Our answer is that it wouldn’t.

