NCIS season 22 episode 16: Did Torres and Robin break up?

Following the end of NCIS season 22 episode 16 on CBS, are we officially at the end of the line for the Torres – Robin relationship?

Well, let’s just say that based on the end of “Ladies’ Night,” things did not look altogether great for the two. Sure, there was not necessarily an official breakup scene, but it looked like they were heading in a direction where they would have an amicable talk about them splitting up. We’ll at least say that if this is the case, it is happening in a particularly adult way — and not something that is going to be silly at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, Diona Reasonover (who plays Kasie) was able to at least offer up her own take on where things currently stand:

I think it’s donezo. [Laughs] You can put in there that I put a big pause. I love Torres and Robin. I don’t know that that’s going to be the case, but having been in that scene, it’s not looking good for — did they have a name yet? Torobin? Rores? I think we’re at the end of Rores.

Ultimately, we will see if the two have any more scenes together, but we are hopeful that Torres does get some sort of stable long-term romance at some point. We recognize that there is value in having some single members of the team, but you also want them to officially be happy.

Speaking of rooting for people to be happy, we remain optimistic that at some point, we are going to be seeing something positive for Knight and Palmer. They’ve gone through a lot and yet, we still have hope for their future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including when the show could return

What did you think about the overall events of NCIS season 22 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







