NCIS season 22 episode 17 return date at CBS: ‘Killer Instinct’

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an NCIS season 22 episode 17 return date? What about more details on what’s ahead?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is the bad news: There is no new episode next week. What’s the reason for that? Well, there is a lot of college basketball being programmed for that day, so go ahead and be prepared for that accordingly. The plan here luckily is that the series is going to be coming back on April 14, so there is not some extremely long hiatus coming up here.

So what can we say now about what lies ahead? Well, certainly not as much as we would like! The title for this particular installment here is “Killer Instinct,” and that certainly makes us think that there could be a lot of danger around just about every corner. (It also reminds us of an old video game, though there may not be many people who are aware of that reference.)

In the end, there are a few more installments to come before we get to the finale and based on some of what we’ve heard so far, it feels like Parker could be front and center for an action-packed and dangerous story. Whatever happens there could easily have major ramifications for whatever is coming up, so that is something that we are already doing our best to prepare for. Given that there is a season 23 renewal already, we at least do not have to worry about anything when it comes to the long-term future.

