Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A March 2025 update

With us getting close to the end of March, is there more that we can share when it comes to Big Little Lies season 3?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that there is a chance that the show comes back for another chapter. It is something that both Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have discussed here and there, so consider that a measure of hope.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So does this mean that an official renewal is going to be announced in the near future? We would love that but at the same time, it does not feel altogether likely to be revealed anytime soon. After all, remember that Kidman, Witherspoon, and a number of other cast members have a number of other projects on tap. To go along with that, there also needs to be a proper story, and then HBO has to hand it a formal green light. These are a lot of steps, and none of this happens altogether easily.

After all, there is a pretty fundamental reason why HBO could not pick the show up: They may not need it. This is the same network who decided against a Game of Thrones spin-off focusing on Jon Snow, and do not always bring back series that perform rather well. Perhaps with them more so than any other network out there, it is really just about the story.

At this point, the earliest we would imagine a Big Little Lies season 3 arriving is 2027 — anything before that would be a huge surprise. After all, HBO has a schedule that seems to already be planned out for the next 12-18 months, if not even longer than that.

Related – See more news right now on Big Little Lies, including a recent comment from the network

Do you think that we are going to get more news on Big Little Lies season 3 in the near future?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







