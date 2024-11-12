Big Little Lies season 3: HBO offers reason for delay

We have heard for a good while now that a Big Little Lies season 3 is in the early stages at HBO, especially since both Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have talked about it. There is clearly a demand to revisit some of these characters, but there is certainly one other thing that we know about this network: They aren’t going to make anything more unless they are confident it will be awesome.

So why is HBO waiting around at this point? Well, it has everything to do with the material — or, to be more specific, the work of author Liane Moriarty.

Speaking with reporters today (per TVLine), HBO head Casey Bloys indicated that they were “waiting on the book” from Moriarty before proceeding with more of the televised version of the story. They obviously need to ensure that it makes sense for them from a programming standpoint to proceed and honestly, we more than understand that now. You don’t want to just make a show like this unless you are 100% sure you can deliver and make it as good as the first two.

We do tend to think that in general, one of the great things about the first two seasons was the sense of community that we saw. Sure, we had a great cast, but at the same time, there was a real sense of place and a lot of the relationships that we saw made a certain amount of sense. This honestly is not something that we tend to get with everyone other show out there, and it is important in the event that Big Little Lies is going to continue.

Based on everything we’re seeing and hearing here, it is impossible to think that season 3 will arrive before 2026 — heck, it could even be 2027.

