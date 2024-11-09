Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A November 2024 update

Are there some more updates coming on Big Little Lies season 3 between now and the end of November? We certainly think that there are reasons for some hope and/or excitement.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that there is some work quietly happening behind the scenes on the next chapter of the property already! We recognize that nothing has been confirmed as of yet through HBO, but both Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman both have shared at least some excitement for continuing this story. At this point, it will really come down to whether or not the network believes in the vision and if they can get everyone together at the right time in order to do more.

After all, go ahead and remember the schedule for a moment — including just how jam-packed it really is. Witherspoon is currently working on The Morning Show season 4 and has a number of other projects coming, including the cheerleader show All Star. Meanwhile, Kidman seems to be a part of almost every prestige show known to mankind these days — how does she have room?

In the end, we tend to think that you figure things out for Big Little Lies, even if there are a number of hurdles that need to be jumped through.

Personally, we would say that it would be a surprise in the event that we do hear some more news on the future of the series between now and the end of November, but that is mostly due to the sheer number of other projects happening and also HBO having no real reason to rush anything along. Remember for a moment here that in between The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, House of the Dragon, and a whole lot more, they don’t have to push for extra shows. That’s why there is no guarantee a season 3 even happens despite the star power.

What do you most want to see entering Big Little Lies season 3, provided that it happens?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







