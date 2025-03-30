1923 season 2 episode 6: The setup for the finale

We knew entering 1923 season 2 episode 6 that there would be a lot of important stuff that happened. Yet, who anticipated a bloodbath?

The first thing that we should state here is that somehow, we are in a world where there are only seven episodes this season and to think, we went into it expecting eight. How can we be so close to the finish line already, especially when there is so much left to be told? (We do at least know that the final episode will be extended, which could make it feel like two different installments airing back to back.)

So while there were a lot of deaths and action over the course of episode 6, the most interesting thing about where things stand now is just how many people are still on the board among the main cast. Yet, there is one in greater danger than almost anyone. We are, of course, talking here about Alexandra. There is a legitimate chance that she could freeze to death, at least based on some of the circumstances that she currently finds herself in.

Is there a way that she is going to be able to survive this? We’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best, while at the same time realizing that it may very well not happen. This show has yet to confirm that she is the direct ancestor of John Dutton but at the same time, we do tend to think that is the case. A lot of patience may just be required to get some of the answers. We tend to think that in theory, the finale will give them. Yet, that’s not confirmed and why would we ever be confident? There are other prequels possibly coming…

