The Pitt season 1 episode 14 promo: Will Robby recover?

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to see The Pitt season 1 episode 14 arrive on Max in a handful of days. This is the penultimate episode of the season and we tend to think that through all of it, you are going to see near-constant surprises.

At the center of the story, though, is one major question: Is there any chance at all that Robby is going to recover? It is a cause for concern, to put it mildly.

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a promo that at least shows us that Robby at least makes it out of that room … so baby steps? We do think that him moving forward here is important since the chaos from the shooting remains ongoing.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to say that not everyone may be out of the woods just yet. After all, remember that there is now a potential measles outbreak … and we don’t have to say just how difficult that could be for some of the patients.

By the time that the story wraps here, we do hope that we are going to see things progress leading up to the finale. Because of the nature of the show, we absolutely do think that there will be a cliffhanger of sorts by the end to set the stage. We know that a season 2 is coming; yet, at the same time, that does not mean that all of the characters currently in the hospital are going to make it there at all.

