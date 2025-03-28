The Pitt season 1 episode 14 spoilers: The last before finale

As many of you are likely aware at this point, The Pitt season 1 episode 14 is coming to Max next week, and this one is huge. How huge are we talking? Well, this is the final one before the big season finale, and whatever transpires here is bound to be emotional.

Just remember for a moment here some of what happened at the end of episode 13, namely when it comes to Robby having that emotional breakdown. He’s back in another deeply traumatic position where patient after patient is dying, and not only that, but he’s finding so much of it happen in the same room where a lot transpired during the pandemic. This is going to be a level of pain that clearly stays with him and for now, it is hard to imagine how he is able to finish the shift.

Yet, does he have to? It is a fair thing to wonder given that the staff is severely under-manned already, to the point that Dr. Langdon is having to be there to lend a helping hand. The hope is that Collins could also be back before things are done, and Jack Abbott has already returned, as well.

Eventually, we hope that The Pitt concludes the season with an opportunity to allow Robby and some of the other doctors find a sense of peace; yet, at the same time, we don’t think that we are at a point where that can happen yet. It feels instead like this upcoming episode could be the peak of despair or almost this show’s version of the Red Wedding over on Game of Thrones. We could have the storm and then the calm … or at the very least, this is what we are hoping to get at this point.

