NCIS season 22 episode 16 sneak peek: Pottery class?

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 16 — do you want to know more about what’s ahead?

First and foremost, the title for this episode is “Ladies’ Night” and at first, this story feels like it could be rather straightforward. We are talking, after all, about an opportunity for Knight and Kasie could have some fun … but is something more going to get in the way?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview where the two are joined by Knight’s sister for a pottery class, but there’s a simple problem in that work keeps coming up. Yet, we also learn in here that Knight could have a possible love interest in the form of a fireman; meanwhile, Kasie is back on the apps, though it does not seem like she has a new love in her life as of yet.

Meanwhile, there is another sneak preview where you see what McGee’s idea of “letting loose” is at the moment — sitting back and playing one of the most bizarre shooting games known to man. It is cute, cuddly, and yet also violent? Meanwhile, he is also able to goad Torres into taking part with him? Everything is fun and games until Vance turns up…

Rest assured here that at some point, you are going to be seeing a case emerge; we tend to think that with the present circumstances all around these characters, we are eventually going to see things move in a rather unexpected direction.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 16 on CBS?

Do you think that when it comes to a premise, this is going to be an especially fun hour? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







