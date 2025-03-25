NCIS season 22 episode 16 promo: A clash of investigations

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into NCIS season 22 episode 16. So what can we say about it now?

Well, thanks to the newly-released preview for what lies ahead, the biggest story could very well be a head-on collision between two separate investigations. With one of them, you have Parker and McGee, among others; then, you also have Knight and Kasie. So what is going on here?

Well, the title for this episode is “Ladies’ Night,” and it does seem as though something could happen with Katrina Law and Diona Reasonover’s characters to where they stumble upon some sort of case. The rest of the team eventually does the same thing, and this leads us to the messy situation you see in the preview here.

Obviously, this is a pretty short promo … but we do get a sense that there is going to be a lot of action involved here!

So what is coming up with the Parker – Lily story?

We’re not sure that anything more will be revealed next week, but that’s just because this is not one of those shows that necessarily feels like they have to revisit things on a weekly basis. We do have a hard time thinking that we have reached the end of this arc, though, and with that in mind, we feel reasonably confident that at some point, we are going to see this story arc resurface; it is really just a matter of when. There is especially more to dive into now that we are aware his mother is involved in this to some extent.

