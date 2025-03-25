NCIS season 22 episode 16 spoilers: A night out…

As we look towards NCIS season 22 episode 16 on CBS next week, what all is there to be excited about? To put it bluntly, quite a lot! After all, “Ladies’ Night” may prove to be a different sort of story than anything we have had a chance to see so far. Our hope is that it is going to give us a little bit of comedy — however, at the same time here there is a case that still needs some attention! We know that this show is more about just one thing, and that is going to continue.

Also, for those of you who did enjoy getting the Nick Torres spotlight that we had tonight on the show, it does appear as though that is going to continue.

Below, you can see the full NCIS season 22 episode 16 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

“Ladies’ Night” – A girls’ night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist. Also, Torres struggles to find work/life balance, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who are not currently aware, the plan is for this season to have twenty episodes and within that, we’re going to most likely have a chance to see a lot of different stories play out still — including an epic finale that could give us more backstory on Alden Parker at the same time. We’re prepared for a cliffhanger; we’ll just have to see if that happens.

