Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 29, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Well, we should start here by noting that we would not blame anyone who wants more of the series after some time off the air. Also, there has been more hype about new episodes recently!

Luckily in this instance, that hype is 100% here for a reason and there is going to be a new episode coming in just a matter of hours! This is one featuring Anora star Mikey Madison coming in as the host. Meanwhile, country singer Morgan Wallen is currently slated to be the musical guest.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

What is Madison going to bring to Studio 8H tonight? We are genuinely curious given that she is extremely talented and there is a case to be made that we’ll have a great show on the basis of that alone. Yet, we would also argue that this episode is overall a really interesting test of how much pull there really is from being a part of an Oscar-winning movie when it comes to hosting a sketch show. Anora was not some mainstream smash, and there were even times in the awards season where it was not the consensus favorite. Madison will get viewers, but we also do not think the episode will set records.

Above all else, we really just hope that this particular installment serves as a chance for Madison to show off a really different side of what she can do, and also allows her to branch out into some other avenues for her career. We know that SNL has been a great source of that for a lot of people either coming off of Oscar wins or leading up to the ceremony itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live now, including a preview for what is ahead this weekend

What do you most want to see when it comes to the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







