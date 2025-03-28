Saturday Night Live promo: Mikey Madison sets the stage

For those who are not currently aware at this point, there is a new episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend hosted by Mikey Madison. Are you ready to set the stage further?

Well, first and foremost, we do think that it is worth noting that there should be a new energy for this episode given that the Anora star has never hosted before — and also, the gig is so close to the movie winning so many Academy Awards. This is a chance for the actress to do something totally different, and we’re honestly eager to see what sort of crazy stuff she could bring to the table here.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for this Saturday Night Live episode that features Madison alongside Chloe Fineman and musical guest Morgan Wallen. What are some of our big takeaways? Well, for starters, that Madison has one of the most calming voices known to mankind. Also, that we tend to think she has no problem making fun of herself … something that is really important to a show like this. (We’re sure that there will be at least a few Anora jokes, if not a full sketch.)

Given that number of repeat hosts that we have seen from SNL this season, it honestly does feel like this gig could give Mikey a great opportunity to get a foothold among the fraternity — and from there, she could come back multiple times if the opportunity presents itself. We do think that Adam Driver is a good example that she could follow, as he is someone who balances showing up here with some incredibly dramatic films. Isn’t that something to be admired?

