Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9: Hilary Swank on Melissa’s future

We know that entering Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9, there is going to be a pretty clear escalation of events. After all, why wouldn’t there be? At the end of episode 8 we literally saw Melissa get attacked by Shauna in the present … though albeit under some especially strange circumstances.

After all, it does seem pretty darn important to note, first and foremost, that we are in a spot here where Melissa (Hilary Swank) had faked her own death and was living under a separate name. While it is always possible that she is lying to Shauna about being completely oblivious what was going on with her, is there a world where we also take her at her word? It’s at least something to consider for now.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Swank herself does note that her character is seemingly surprised by what has just transpired, and she is trying to wrap her head around it as much as anyone is at this point:

I think she’s like, “I thought I put all this behind me. I cannot believe you’re doing this. You really are seriously messed up that all this time later you’re coming here and biting my arm off.” I think she’s honestly like, what is going on?

The problem now is that regardless of if Melissa has been tormenting Shauna or not, all of that is out the window as we get into the remaining episodes. Given that Shauna just bit off a part of her arm, don’t you think that Melissa is going to have something to say about it? The thumbnail above seems to be from one of the upcoming episodes, as it was in the trailer and we have not seen it play out yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

