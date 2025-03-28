Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 preview: The last before finale

As we look more towards Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 on Showtime next week, there is of course so much to be excited about!

With that, where do we start? Well, a natural position would just be noting that there are only two more installments left this season — and from there, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds. “How the Story Ends” is the title for the next episode and that alone is curious. Why would you create such a title when we are clearly not at the finale yet?

Well, at the time of this writing there is no synopsis for this episode of Yellowjackets but at the same time, we’re not sure a lot has to be done in order to further establish what the next chapter is going to look like. Remember where we are now! At the end of episode 8 we saw Shauna literally took a bite out of Melissa — so what is Hilary Swank’s character going to do about that? If you saw the trailer for what lies ahead back before the start of the season, you know that she is going to be involved in some sort of chase.

The last thing that we can say here is that the finale for season 3 is titled “Full Circle” and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that a lot of loose ends are going to be tied up right around that time. Yet, at the same time, something should still be left over. Just remember that originally, the idea here was for this show to have a five-season plan and for now, we see no evidence that we are going to see anyone deviate from that.

